Search underway for missing man last seen near Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

RCMP in the Northwest Territories are asking for the public's help in finding John Holliday, who was last seen early on Wednesday in the Tuktoyaktuk area.

He's described as Caucasian with blue eyes, blond hair and a goatee. He is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs between 175 and 200 pounds.

Police are organizing a search for Holliday with help from the hamlet, the Tuktoyaktuk Search and Rescue Society, volunteers, and Great Slave Helicopters.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to call the Tuktoyaktuk RCMP as 867-977-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS.