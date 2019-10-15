RCMP look for missing man believed to be in the Yukon or B.C.

Yukon RCMP say Roy Thomas Jackson, 55, is missing.

He was last seen in Whitehorse on Sept. 13.

Police said investigators believe he could be in the Yukon or possibly in British Columbia.

In response to a comment on social media last week about why the RCMP waited a month to post about Jackson, Yukon RCMP said it had only recently been reported to them that he was missing.

Anyone who has seen Jackson is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.