Search continues for missing 20-year-old man last seen near Norman Wells

RCMP in Norman Wells are continuing to search for a 20-year-old man who was reported missing last Wednesday and still hasn't been found.

The community and RCMP Police Dog Services are helping in the search for Darren Whiteman, according to a news release from RCMP.

Air and water searches are underway, while search and rescue volunteers have been working "around the clock" and reaching out to surrounding communities for help with the search, police said.

Whiteman is described as Indigenous, five feet nine inches tall, 120 lbs, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

Family members last saw him around 11 p.m. on Sept. 11 at a cabin on Lennie Lake, which is east of the community.

Fundraiser started for search team

On Monday, community members contributed to the search by starting a fundraiser for members of the search and rescue team.

Canadian North representative Jenny Pierrot said the fundraiser is meant to give the local search and rescue team money to help out while they search for Whiteman. She added it's what people do when they are in a small town.

"I'm just a regular person trying to help out as best as I can," said Pierrot. "We're just hoping to help with some of their costs."

Search and rescue president Jaime Kearsey said she's aware of multiple fundraisers going on to help search and rescue efforts. She said knowing there is help makes a big difference.

"There's been so many donations that I can't even wrap my head around it all right now," said Kearsey. "Everyone in some way has helped out and it's an amazing thing."

Police are asking anyone with information about Whiteman's whereabouts, or anyone who wants to help search for him, to call Norman Wells RCMP at 867-587-1111. People can also make anonymous calls to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, police said.

With files from Michael Hugall