Norman Wells RCMP searching for missing 20-year-old man

Norman Wells RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing 20-year-old who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Family members last saw Darren Whiteman Tuesday evening at about 11 p.m. at a cabin on Lennie Lake. He was reported missing around noon on Wednesday, according to an N.W.T. RCMP news release.

He's described as Indigenous, five feet nine inches tall, 120 lbs, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair.

"Darren may be anywhere in the vicinity," RCMP said in the statement.

"The family wants to keep this as private as they possibly can," said Jaime Kearsey, president of the Sahtu Search and Rescue Society

A ground, water and air search is underway in the area. Kearsey said a base camp is set up about a 15-minute helicopter ride outside town. She said supplies and searchers are being flown out.

RCMP said community volunteers, including family, are assisting in the search.

"We will do that until we we find him," Kearsey said.

Anyone with information about Whiteman is asked to call RCMP at 867-587-1111, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-TIPS