Search for missing Norman Wells man underway after ATV found in river

RCMP in Norman Wells, N.W.T., are asking for the public's help to find a 39-year-old man, who hasn't been seen in several days.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, RCMP said Howard Blondin was last seen at a home in the community on Monday at about 8 p.m. He was reported missing Tuesday at 10:30 p.m.

"A ground, water and air search has been initiated in the community of Norman Wells," the statement said.

"The investigation has confirmed a red quad (ATV) that was found near the community dock in the Mackenzie River belonged to Howard."

RCMP say Blondin may have travelled out of the area, and could be in a nearby community.

He is described as being Métis, about six feet two inches tall, 165 pounds and having a medium build and blue eyes. It's believed he was wearing boots, jeans and a dark navy jacket.

The community of Norman Wells has rallied to assist in any way possible." - Marie York-Condon, RCMP spokesperson

RCMP say the Norman Wells Ground Search and Rescue unit, local helicopters and community volunteers are all helping with the search, as well as Blondin's family. There are also volunteers from Tulita and Fort Good Hope helping, and the N.W.T. police dog services is en route to the community.

"The community of Norman Wells has rallied to assist in any way possible," said Marie York-Condon, an RCMP spokesperson.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 867-587-1111, or can anonymously call Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS.