6 weeks later, no trace of missing Kinngait, Nunavut, man 

There are still no signs of Pitseolak Pootoogook, who was last seen more than six weeks ago in Kinngait, Nunavut.

A family member reported him missing on Nov. 20.

"There are no other leads at this point to go and follow," said Sgt. Pauline Melanson, a spokesperson for the Nunavut RCMP, "but the file will remain open all the time and the police will continue to search whenever they do get new information."

Melanson said the RCMP searched Pootoogook's home for signs of suspicious activity and knocked on neighbours' doors. They also searched an area by Malik Island, where it was believed Pootoogook was last seen.

Police also used a drone to search areas outside of town.

"They saw some polar bear tracks, but they didn't see any human tracks anywhere," Melanson said.

An underwater search team arrived Dec. 5 to carry on the search using sonar and camera equipment, but came up empty.

A search of flight manifests concluded that Pootoogook did not leave the community by plane.

Melanson said it's standard practice to keep the file open on a missing person until the person is found.

People with information or tips are asked to call the Kinngait RCMP at 867-897-0123 or 867-897-1111.