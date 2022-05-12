RCMP locate man reported missing in wake of Hay River flooding
RCMP in Hay River have found a 43-year-old K'atl'odeeche First Nation man on the same day he was reported missing after flooding in the area. The man was reported missing Thursday.
Both the K'atl'odeeche First Nation reserve and Hay River remain under evacuation orders after floodwaters surged into the communities late Wednesday night. Many residents fled to other communities, while some stayed behind.