Missing Iqaluit man presumed dead, say RCMP

An Iqaluit man who was reported missing earlier this month is presumed dead after an intensive search effort has failed to locate him, RCMP say.

Jason Kilabuk, 36, was last seen at the causeway boat launch area and was reported missing to police July 6. His disappearance is considered suspicious but police said in a news release Tuesday that they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Police said the last person to have seen or been with Kilabuk subsequently died in a separate incident.

Iqaluit RCMP, Nunavut Emergency Management Services and Iqaluit Search and Rescue conducted ground, marine and unmanned aerial vehicle searches along the shoreline and surrounding area of Koojesse Inlet and Frobisher Bay, states the news release.

Police say search and recovery efforts will continue, and anyone with information that could help find Kilabuk to contact the local police or Crime Stoppers.