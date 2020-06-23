Missing Iqaluit man has been found safe, RCMP say

Police say a man who went missing earlier this month has been found safe, according to an RCMP update on Tuesday morning.

RCMP in Iqaluit had asked for the public's help in finding a person who was reported missing last weekend.

In a news release sent on June 20, Iqaluit RCMP said 54-year-old Amee Kakee of Iqaluit was last seen on June 14 in the early evening.

On Tuesday, police said he was located safe and that there is "no longer any concern for his safety."