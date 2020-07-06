Iqaluit RCMP search for missing man

Police are searching for a man from Iqaluit who was reported missing Monday morning.

Jason Kilabuk, 36, was last seen at the causeway boat launch area on Sunday evening, according to an Iqaluit RCMP press release.

Police describe Kilabuk as approximately five-feet-three-inches tall, about 160 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black jacket with a hood and black pants when he was last seen, say police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 867-979-1111 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.