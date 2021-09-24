Search for missing man in Inuvik, N.W.T., takes over water, land, air

Police and various partner agencies are scouring the land and water near the boat launch in Inuvik, N.W.T., for a 29-year-old man who went into the water early Friday morning and disappeared.

RCMP said they received a call about a missing person around 4:20 a.m., and they responded to the scene along with fire officials and paramedics.

"A second victim was located, a woman, and has been attended [to] by fire and EMS," said RCMP, who began an "immediate search" for the missing man.

He was last seen in the water near the boat launch, they said.

The boat launch was packed with worried residents on Friday. Police said they're getting help from partner agencies and volunteers. (Mackenzie Scott/CBC)

RCMP said a helicopter has been deployed to help with the search, and several partner agencies and volunteers are also involved.