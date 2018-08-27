Missing man found dead in Iqaluit pond

Iqaluit RCMP say they've found the body of a missing man in a local pond.

According to a news release, the RCMP were on patrol when they were notified at about 10 a.m. Aug. 26 that a body had been found in a pond near the Road to Nowhere subdivision.

The man was last seen on the evening of Aug. 24, and RCMP were notified the next day. He was in Iqaluit for medical reasons.

The Iqaluit RCMP and the coroner's office is still looking into the matter. At this time the death appears to be accidental, according to the RCMP's press release.

The RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.