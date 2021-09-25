Body of missing man found in water in Inuvik, N.W.T.

The body of a 29-year-old man has been recovered near the boat launch in Inuvik, N.W.T., more than 24 hours after he first disappeared into the water.

A large search and rescue operation began, according to RCMP, after the individual entered the water around 4:20 a.m. Friday. He was found dead around 11 a.m. Saturday in the water, near where he had last been seen.

RCMP said they're helping the territory's coroner service with an investigation.

They're also thanking everyone who helped with the search, including the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, various territorial departments, Parks Canada, Environment Canada, a local helicopter company and community volunteers.