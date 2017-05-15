Body of missing Fort Liard man located outside community

The body of a man from Fort Liard, N.W.T., has been located outside the community.

The man's son, Trevor Mcleod, told CBC his father, Floyd DiamondC, had not been heard from for at least two weeks after leaving for his cabin.

Mcleod said he went to check on his father Wednesday when he discovered his quad and body along a creek.

Mcleod also said he had to scare away a nearby bear.

According to Fort Liard's mayor Morris McLeod, members of the community are travelling to the site Wednesday evening to recover DiamondC's body.

CBC has reached out to the RCMP for comment.