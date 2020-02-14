Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife RCMP locate missing 47-year-old man 
Trevor Ryhorchuk was located on Friday, after police sent out a press release earlier that afternoon declaring him missing.

Yellowknife RCMP are thanking the public for their help in locating the missing man. (CBC)
Trevor Ryhorchuk was located on Friday afternoon. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP say a 47-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week has now been found.

In a press release sent out Friday afternoon, police said they have located Trevor Ryhorchuk.

Earlier that afternoon, they sent a release saying he was last seen downtown on Monday in the area of 44th Street.

The Yellowknife RCMP are thanking the public for their help in finding Ryhorchuk.

