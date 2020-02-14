Yellowknife RCMP locate missing 47-year-old man 

Trevor Ryhorchuk was located on Friday afternoon. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP)

Yellowknife RCMP say a 47-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week has now been found.

In a press release sent out Friday afternoon, police said they have located Trevor Ryhorchuk.

Earlier that afternoon, they sent a release saying he was last seen downtown on Monday in the area of 44th Street.

The Yellowknife RCMP are thanking the public for their help in finding Ryhorchuk.