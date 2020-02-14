Yellowknife RCMP asking for help finding 47-year-old man 

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public's help in finding a 47-year-old man who was last seen earlier this week.

Police said Trevor Ryhorchuk was seen last on Monday downtown. (Submitted by Yellowknife RCMP)

Trevor Ryhorchuk was seen downtown on Monday, according to an RCMP news release sent out Friday afternoon.

Ryhorchuk has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 158 pounds, with a medium build.

Police said the last time someone saw him he was in the area of 44th Street. They said he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black leather boots, a black ski mask and a black tuque.

Yellowknife RCMP are asking anyone with information on where Ryhorchuk is, to call them at 867-669-1111.