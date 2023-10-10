Missing 21-year-old man found deceased: Whitehorse RCMP
A 21-year-old man reported missing just over a week ago has been found deceased, Whitehorse RCMP said over the weekend.
Foul play is not suspected in death of Isaiah Jakesta
A 21-year-old man reported missing last Monday has been found deceased, Whitehorse RCMP said over the weekend.
Isaiah Jakesta had last been seen on the afternoon of Oct. 2. His disappearance led to extensive searches in the community.
RCMP did not release any details about the cause of death, but said foul play is not suspected.