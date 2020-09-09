Missing Fort McPherson man's body found

The body of a missing man from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., has been found.

Paul Koe, 70, was reported missing on Monday around 2:20 p.m., RCMP said Tuesday in a news release, and the search was launched that evening.

In a Wednesday news release, police said search and rescue operations were taking place about 50 kilometres north on the Peel River throughout Tuesday, which included police dog services and local community members.

Koe's body was found Tuesday evening in the area of Dry River on the Peel Channel, RCMP said.

The release Wednesday said a post-mortem examination hasn't been completed, but investigators don't suspect any criminality was involved.

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members affected during this difficult time. Fort McPherson RCMP would like to thank the community members for their assistance," the statement said.