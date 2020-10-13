Skip to Main Content
Man reported missing in Whitehorse has been found safe, police say
North·Updated

RCMP say a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in Whitehorse on Tuesday morning has been found safe.

RCMP said Tuesday afternoon they have safely located a missing man in Whitehorse. (CBC)

Whitehorse police say a man who was reported missing Tuesday morning has been found and is safe.

RCMP said Tuesday morning they were looking for Bobby Ward, a 37-year-old man who was last seen in the Granger neighbourhood around 7 a.m.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, RCMP said he had been found.

Police thanked the public for their help.

