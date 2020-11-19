Ottawa police ask for help to find missing Inuk youth

Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help to locate 14-year-old Iqqali Maatiusi, of Ottawa. The young Inuk was last seen on the evening of Nov.16 on Montreal Road.

In a news release Thursday, police said there are concerns for his safety.

Iqqali is described as being 5'5" tall and 230 lbs, with brown eyes and short black curly hair. He was last seen wearing a dark tuque, dark jacket and dark sweatpants.

Anyone with information about where Iqqali is right now is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, are asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca