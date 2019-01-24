Search underway for man and two teenagers missing near Igloolik, Nunavut

A search has begun for a man and two teenage boys from Igloolik, Nunavut, who did not return to the community after leaving on a fishing trip.

Lee Aqqiaruq, in his late 20's, took Victor Akatsiak,14, and Richard Milton, 14, fishing near Melville Peninsula on Jan. 19. The men were supposed to return back to the community on Jan. 22.

After the men didn't return, the Igloolik search and rescue team was notified at 3 a.m. on Jan. 24 that they were missing.

Two snowmobile spotters from Igloolik search and rescue were dispatched Thursday.

"It has been very cold the last few days, extremely cold weather, so we are taking this very seriously," said Celestino Uyarak, with Igloolik search and rescue. Uyarak is also the mayor of Igloolik.

Uyarak said Aqqiaruq is an experienced hunter in the community.

The hamlet is asking for able-bodied volunteers to go to the hamlet office, to drive out and help look for the missing men.

The search and rescue office will be open for 24 hours a day until the men are found, Uyarak said.