Search for missing hiker near Fort Liard, N.W.T., ends with discovery of deceased male

Fort Liard RCMP say searchers found a deceased male on Sunday that has been tentatively identified as Anthony McLaughlin, who was reported missing last week after failing to return a rental car to Fort Nelson, B.C.

McLaughlin had been hiking near Fort Liard, N.W.T., but his car was found empty last week in the Demo Forest area near the community, triggering search and rescue efforts.

Police said Monday that the search has concluded with the discovery of human remains.

The Office of the Chief Coroner of the Northwest Territories is investigating.