RCMP further scale back search for missing fishermen, volunteers continue ground search

Hay River RCMP are continuing to scale back their search for four missing commercial fishermen, the police confirmed in a press release Monday afternoon.

Community volunteers are continuing to organize ground search efforts on the south shore of Great Slave Lake, the release says, but "deterioriating weather conditions have combined" to force RCMP to scale back their efforts.

Stacy Linington, 59, from Hay River, N.W.T., as well as Daniel Courtoreille, 51, Michael Courtoreille, 50, and Jason Fulton, 40, all from the Lesser Slave Lake area of central Alberta, never returned to Hay River after heading out onto Great Slave Lake to check their nets on Sunday, Sept. 29.

They were expected back that evening and reported missing Monday morning.

On Oct. 1, their boat was located in the Windy Bay area, partially submerged, and fishing debris was found floating in open water in the area. After finding no signs of the fishermen, police said on Oct. 4 that they considered the search efforts a recovery mission.

RCMP said in Monday's release that on Sunday, Oct. 6, members of the RCMP's underwater dive team worked with crews from the Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard Auxillary, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to inspect the boat.

Divers concluded that the fishermen were not with the boat or in the immediate vicinity. The team was able to bring the boat to the lake's surface, but "the anchor points could not resist the wave action and the vessel sunk back down to the bottom of the lake."

A map showing the location of Windy Bay, north of Hay River on Great Slave Lake. (Google)

In the release, RCMP reiterate that they have been in constant communication with the families of the missing fishermen, and that a further aerial search may be scheduled "in the coming weeks," using aircraft from the Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association.

Police say that community members are planning to continue ground searches, weather permitting, and advised community volunteers to "use extreme caution and plan ahead," as the weather conditions may become unpredictable.

"We are extremely grateful to our partner agencies in their courageous efforts to locate these missing men, assisting us in many ways. We are also thankful to the citizens of Hay River, in supporting the families that came up to be closer during the search efforts," Sgt. Brandon Humbke, with the Hay River RCMP Detachment, is quoted as saying in the release. "Our thoughts are with the families at this time."