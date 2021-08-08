Fort Providence RCMP search for 3 missing teenage girls

RCMP in Fort Providence are asking for the public's help finding three missing girls — two of whom were reported missing and found earlier this week but are now missing again.

Kathleen Gargan, 16, and Sedlzea Gargan — a 14-year-old who also goes by Alonica — were last seen in Fort Providence Friday evening and were reported missing the following day, police say.

Sharon Causa, 14, of Fort Providence was last seen in Yellowknife Friday morning, police say.

Police believe the girls, all of whom are Indigenous, are travelling separately.

Kathleen Gargan is five-foot-eight, 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Sedlzea Gargan is five-foot-five, about 161 pounds, with black hair that's partly dyed orange or red and brown eyes.

Causa is five-foot-six and 161 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The Gargans might be in Yellowknife or Behchokǫ̀, said police, while Causa might be using a taxi company in Yellowknife and could be in either the city, Behchokǫ̀ or Fort Providence.

Anyone with information of the girls' whereabouts should contact Fort Providence RCMP at 699-1111 or text Crime Stoppers at 274637 with "nwtnutips" and a message.

This is the second time this week that Kathleen Gargan and Causa were reported missing.

RCMP sought the public's help in finding the teens shortly after noon Thursday, and reported they were found safe roughly four hours later.