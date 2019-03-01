16-year-old girl reported missing from Yellowknife

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing from Yellowknife.

RCMP say they got a call saying Anita Black has not been seen since Thursday at about 1:45 p.m., according to a press release issued Friday afternoon.

Police say she was reportedly last seen in downtown Yellowknife, around 51st Avenue and 52nd Street.

Black is described as five foot seven inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and long black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.