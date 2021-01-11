Missing Fort Smith teen found safe, police say
A teenager who was reported missing from Fort Smith, N.W.T., last week has been found safe, RCMP said on Monday.
Last Tuesday, RCMP said the 14-year-old boy had last been seen on Jan. 3 at a residence on Cummings Avenue.
At the time, they said they believed he was still in the community.
Police are thanking the public for their help finding the teen.