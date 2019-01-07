Ground search ended for Cree man missing in northwestern Quebec

The ground search to find a 40-year-old Cree man reported missing in Senneterre, Que., has come up empty handed.

Charlie Wapachee was last seen on Dec. 5, 2018, at his home on 10th Avenue in the community, located some 530 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

He was reported missing to police on December 18th.

Wapachee's family say they are concerned for his safety.

Last Friday, about 10 Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers searched the sector around Wapachee's home and along the banks of the nearby Bell River but found nothing, according to SQ spokesperson Marie-Josée Ouellet.

This is not the first time the area has been searched for Wapachee according to Ouellet.

Wapachee is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has long black hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Wapachee regularly wears a black scarf on his head.

Ouellet says the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-659-4264.