Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing boy
Police in Yellowknife are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen near the city's Walmart.
Police in Yellowknife are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday.
Keagan Franke was last seen near the city's Walmart, RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.
Police say he was wearing a black and red jacket with a hood, and a blue and orange Edmonton Oilers hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 867-669-1111 or anonymous to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.