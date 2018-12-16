Yellowknife RCMP looking for missing boy

Police in Yellowknife are looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen on Friday.

Keagan Franke was last seen near the city's Walmart, RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Police say he was wearing a black and red jacket with a hood, and a blue and orange Edmonton Oilers hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 867-669-1111 or anonymous to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.