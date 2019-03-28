Skip to Main Content
13-year-old boy found safe in Iqaluit
North

A 13-year-old boy, missing since Monday evening, has been found safe. He was in Iqaluit for a medical appointment from Igloolik, Nunavut.

Jackie McKay · CBC News ·
The boy's father told CBC his son has been found, and is safe. (CBC)

  • CBC News has removed the name and photo from this story.
  • Now that this person is no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.

The father of a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in Iqaluit on Monday says the boy has been found safe. 

The boy, who is from Igloolik, Nunavut, was in Iqaluit for a medical appointment. 

His father told CBC he went for a walk around 6:30 p.m. Monday, from his aunt's house where they were staying, and didn't return. 

