13-year-old boy found safe in Iqaluit
A 13-year-old boy, missing since Monday evening, has been found safe. He was in Iqaluit for a medical appointment from Igloolik, Nunavut.
The boy, whose father says went missing Monday in Iqaluit, has been found
Latest
- CBC News has removed the name and photo from this story.
- Now that this person is no longer missing, their identity is no longer in the public interest.
The father of a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing in Iqaluit on Monday says the boy has been found safe.
The boy, who is from Igloolik, Nunavut, was in Iqaluit for a medical appointment.
His father told CBC he went for a walk around 6:30 p.m. Monday, from his aunt's house where they were staying, and didn't return.