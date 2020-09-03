Hunters looking for missing 13-year-old Igloolik boy on hunting trip

Hunters and search and rescue are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from Igloolik, Nunavut, after he separated from his hunting group earlier this week.

In an RCMP news release Thursday, police say the boy was part of a nine-person caribou hunting party that travelled from Igloolik to Itiliq Cove by boat.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the 13-year-old boy and two other youth went out hunting, say police.

"He did not return to the camp after staying out longer to hunt on his own," states the news release.

Police say the hunting group used a GPS device to report the missing boy to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center.

Igloolik lies on an island in Foxe Basin. (CBC)

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton sent a Hercules aircraft and searched the area on Wednesday night.

Ground search and rescue teams from Naujaat and Sanirajak, Nunavut, and a helicopter were not able to travel Thursday "due to wind and weather," say police.

The hunting party is still searching for the boy on site and are in communication with the government's Emergency Management Organization, according to police.

Ground search and rescue will continue "when the weather permits," say police.