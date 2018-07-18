Missing Alberta man found 'safe and sound,' say Yukon RCMP

Yukon RCMP say a man is "safe and sound" after he was reported missing last month.

Gerald Keith Hunter, a 55-year-old man from Alberta, went missing around mid-June. Police said in a news release that his last known location was Dawson City, Yukon.

At the time, police said the man may have been headed toward Kluane National Park.

Yukon RCMP tweeted Wednesday morning that the man had been found "safe and sound" on Tuesday.