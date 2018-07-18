Skip to Main Content
Missing Alberta man found 'safe and sound,' say Yukon RCMP

Yukon RCMP asked the public to help locate the missing 55-year-old man from Alberta in June. On Wednesday, RCMP said the man was found 'safe and sound.'

Gerald Keith Hunter's last known location was Dawson City, Yukon, around June 15

Yukon RCMP said they found 55-year-old Gerald Keith Hunter of Alberta who went missing in June. (RCMP)

Yukon RCMP say a man is "safe and sound" after he was reported missing last month.

Gerald Keith Hunter, a 55-year-old man from Alberta, went missing around mid-June. Police said in a news release that his last known location was Dawson City, Yukon.

At the time, police said the man may have been headed toward Kluane National Park. 

Yukon RCMP tweeted Wednesday morning that the man had been found "safe and sound" on Tuesday.

