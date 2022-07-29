Missing Alberta couple last seen in Whitehorse found safe, says RCMP

An Alberta couple who were reported missing Wednesday after last being known to be in Whitehorse on July 20 or 21, have been found, according to the RCMP.

In a news release Friday morning, police said Owen and Susan Konski are safe.

"Though there were reports on Thursday evening that they were found or had been in contact with friends, police can't officially close a missing person investigation until we have had direct contact with the person reported missing," the release stated.

The RCMP thanked the public in the Yukon, B.C. and Alberta who had been on the alert for the couple.