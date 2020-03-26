Yellowknife RCMP searching for missing 24-year-old

Yellowknife RCMP are asking for assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old man in Yellowknife.

Napatchie Noah has not been seen by friends or family since March 22, police say.

He is described as Indigenous, with short black hair and brown eyes, and is approximately five feet eight inches and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.