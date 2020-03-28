RCMP say missing 24-year-old found in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP are notifying the public that a 24-year-old man reported missing in Yellowknife earlier this week has been found.

Napatchie Noah was reported missing on March 26. Family and friends had not seen him since March 22.

A release from the RCMP sent Saturday morning said he has been located "safe and sound."

"The RCMP thanks the media and the citizens of Yellowknife for their assistance," the release reads.