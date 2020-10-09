20-year-old Yukon man reported missing
Yukon RCMP say Lucas Charlie-Sawrenko, 20, is missing, and they want any with information about his location to contact them.
Police want anyone with information about the man's location to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555
Police say the last time Lucas Charlie-Sawrenko was heard from was on Oct. 4, and he was arriving in Whitehorse at the time after being in Haines Junction, Yukon, according to a news release Thursday evening.
Not much more information is known.
