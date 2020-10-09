20-year-old Yukon man reported missing

Yukon RCMP say a 20-year-old man is missing.

Police say the last time Lucas Charlie-Sawrenko was heard from was on Oct. 4, and he was arriving in Whitehorse at the time after being in Haines Junction, Yukon, according to a news release Thursday evening.

Not much more information is known.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555.