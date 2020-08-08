RCMP search for missing 12-year-old in Yellowknife

A 12-year-old girl is missing in Yellowknife, RCMP say, and police are requesting public assistance in locating her.

Sheyana Mantla was last seen Thursday in downtown Yellowknife, in the area of 52 Street and 53rd Avenue.

She is described as approximately five feet tall with a slim build, long black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing white blouse with black pants when she was last seen.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Yellowknife detachment at 867-669-1111. Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.