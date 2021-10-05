2 missing Łutselk'e boaters found cold and hungry near Gros Cap

The two Łutselk'e men who were last seen boating out of town have been found safe, police said Tuesday morning in a news release.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP had said that 74-year-old Alfred Catholique and 29-year-old Hugo Devost-Thomas, both from Łutselk'e, were missing after they left the community for Yellowknife on Friday in a 20' Kingfisher boat and didn't return on Saturday, when they were expected.

They were both found on an island near Gros Cap Monday night, RCMP said. The boaters had become stranded after weather and water conditions on Great Slave Lake deteriorated on Friday.

Though the men were cold and hungry, neither were injured. Both were brought to Yellowknife to reunite with friends and family.

Police said Yellowknife CASARA (Civil Air Search and Rescue), along with the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre from Trenton, Acasta HeliFlight and the Yellowknife Marine Rescue Unit of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary contributed to the search.

People should be sure to take necessary precautions when travelling, police added. That includes being equipped with communication devices to help ensure safety.