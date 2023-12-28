Minor injuries reported after Air Tindi plane carrying 10 goes down in N.W.T.

A Twin Otter aircraft carrying eight passengers and two crew members has gone down about 300 kilometres north-east of Yellowknife.

The privately chartered flight went down at 12:45 MT and crew are reporting only minor injuries, according to Chris Reynolds, president of Air Tindi, a small N.W.T.-based airline.

Military search and rescue has been dispatched to the site where passengers and crew have taken shelter, Reynolds said, and the airline's own aircraft has also been working to get to the group.

"We were taken by surprise. There was no warning that it was going to happen. So we're just not sure what happened," Reynolds said, adding that he's currently focused on getting everyone out safely.

Air Tindi specializes in flying to remote parts of the North and has been in operation since 1988. Its fleet includes six Twin Otter planes and several others of different models. According to its website it operates daily scheduled flights, Air Ambulance services, and chartered flights catered to tourists or the needs of people working in mining and government.

Reynolds said the plane, which was on skis, went down in the area of the Diavik diamond mine camp, but the plane was not carrying passengers either to or from the camp.

Reynolds said those involved know exactly where the passengers and crew are sheltered thanks to satellite tracking and another plane that was able to fly over the area and spot them.

"We're not sure at this time if they're gonna have to spend the night, but they're in a shelter there by the aircraft," he said.

"The weather is quite poor and blowing snow. Winds are very strong up there, so it's hampering getting to the aircraft, but we're working on that right now," he said.

Speaking to CBC News around 5:30 p.m. MT, Reynolds said he had not yet seen the crash site himself, and did not offer information on the condition of the plane or how it landed.

Once the group is rescued from the site, they will be taken to Yellowknife where those with injuries will be treated.