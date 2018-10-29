N.W.T. ministers of health, infrastructure to face possible ouster this week

The fates of two N.W.T. ministers hang in the balance after MLAs Kieron Testart and Shane Thompson provided a notice of motion to kick them out of cabinet Monday.

The notices come after Health and Social Services Minister Glen Abernethy and Infrastructure Minister Wally Schumann faced criticism in the Legislative Assembly Friday.

Abernethy has been under fire over an auditor general's report that shows children in the territory's foster care system are worse off than four years ago, when the auditor general first issued a scathing report on kids in care in the territory.

Schumann has been criticized for a barge cancellation earlier this month that left Paulatuk, Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk without millions of pounds of much-needed cargo. Last week, those goods started to trickle into the communities via chartered flights, but some equipment, such as vehicles, will spend the winter in Inuvik.

Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart provided the notice of motion to strip Schumann from the executive council, with Deh Cho MLA Michael Nadli seconding the motion.

Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson put forward the notice of motion to oust Abernethy, with Yellowknife North MLA Cory Vanthuyne seconding.

MLAs will debate the futures of both Abernethy and Schumann in cabinet on Wednesday.