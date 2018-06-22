Mining activity prompts Air North to add Whitehorse-Mayo flights

Air North is now offering scheduled flights between Whitehorse and Mayo, Yukon, thanks to demand from the region's mining sector.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the airline announced it has taken its first booking for the route.

The first flight is expected to take off on June 26, according to Fraser Pearce, a spokesperson with the airline. He said Air North has not offered scheduled flights between the two communities for a number of years.

According to the airline, work at Victoria Gold Corp.'s Eagle Gold Mine has driven demand for a flight between the two communities.

"As these mine projects develop, mining companies and their sub-contractors need to efficiently access mine sites in the area," stated Benjamin Ryan, Air North's chief commercial officer, in a statement.

"Air North added Mayo to our network in response to that demand."

He added that the airline has hired additional staff and increased a variety of services to meet the mining community's needs.

Up to 5 flights on some days

The airline will operate five flights between Whitehorse and Mayo on Tuesdays, three flights on Wednesdays and two on Thursdays.

These are regular scheduled flights, meaning they will be open to the public and to the mining sector, said Fraser Pearce, a spokesperson with Air North.

The airline said passengers can temporarily expect to pay a low fare — $103 — for a spot on the new route. That price covers a one-way ticket and includes taxes and other fees, said Pearce.

He said that fare will be available for the first few weeks that the new flight is available. However, prices may change, depending on demand.

Scott Bolton, the mayor of Mayo, said he's happy to see the new flights coming to the community.

"It's been in the works for a long time, or promised for a long time, but we just ... couldn't have enough customers to warrant the expense," he said. "It looks like it's going to go now."