Military members with northern ties reflect on importance of Remembrance Day

This year, Remembrance Day marks the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

For many men and women in Canada's military, it's an especially important day to recognize. CBC North reached some of those people, one based as far away as off the coast Japan, each with their own ties to the North.

Here's a look at what brought them to join the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Navy and how they see the importance of Remembrance Day.

Seeing the world

Master Cpl. Troy Leonardis says he joined the military to do something different.

"Something where I worked outside a lot. But I also got to travel a fair amount and something where you didn't really do the same thing twice every day," he said.

Leonardis, who used to live in Yellowknife and now lives in Inuvik, says the best part of the job is the relationships he's made.

"You form awesome friendships and really tight bonds. I mean, I can go anywhere in this country and have friends there," he said.

Leonardis says that travelling and seeing "different parts of the world quite often" can also be the toughest part of the job because it means he's away from home a lot.

For Leonardis, Remembrance Day is a time to remember not just the sacrifices that were made over the years, but what they mean.

"Just as a stark reminder that we live in a very safe country and it has cost a fair amount to do that."

A 'very proud' mom

Hazel Nerysoo says she wasn't initially pleased with her son Dennis Nerysoo, now 28, when he chose to join the army in 2013 and make a career of it.

"I didn't like it," she said. "Just a fear of, you know, being sent for a war or anything like that. It was very emotional."

But Hazel, who is from Fort McPherson, N.W.T., says there were some positives too.

Dennis joined the navy after his first bout of training and is now an engineer that helps take care of the ship. The two keep in contact "quite regularly" by phone.

He found something that he enjoys. And I just try to support him that way. - Hazel Nerysoo, military mom

"He was able to go and travel and they were able to sail and he got to see many other countries.

"It was kind of hard at first, but you know, there's really nothing here in the community for him, and I learned to adapt ... he found something that he enjoys. And I just try to support him that way."

Hazel says it's easier now, but she's still afraid of the unknown.

"Hats off to him for what he's doing for our country," she said. "He's where he wants to be.

"I just think we need more people from the North in that field … I'm very proud of him."

'Pretty, pretty deep love for aviation'

Capt. Brendan O'Donovan, originally from Whitehorse, was initially drawn to aviation as a kid when his birthdays landed around the time of the Yukon Sourdough Rendezvous.

"So every year my parents would take me there and I'd go check out all the cool military aircraft. And that, you know, fostered a pretty, pretty deep love for aviation," he said.

Then, as O'Donovan got older, he wanted to do more than fly.

"I wanted there to be something in between point A to point B, you know, a mission that had a goal and a purpose," he said.

Capt. Brendan O'Donovan, from Whitehorse, was initially drawn to aviation as a kid. (Submitted by Capt. Brendan O'Donovan)

O'Donovan's latest rotation was based out of Yellowknife, mostly for Arctic sovereignty and patrol. His team patrolled as far east as Pond Inlet, Nunavut, and as far west as Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., and "everything in between."

"I can safely say I've flown the entire Northwest Passage and I'm pretty proud of that," he said.

But he does miss home, which is now in Comox, B.C.

"I'm actually thinking, particularly on this Remembrance Day, with everything going on — the COVID-19 pandemic — how important it is for people to take a moment … and pay respects," he said. "It doesn't take much.

"It's not a lot to ask to take a moment to remember those who have served and who have suffered and have paid the ultimate sacrifice. It's a small ask that you wear a poppy. It's a small ask that you donate a few dollars toward that poppy, and it's a small ask that you dedicate a minute or two minutes toward, you know, the members in uniform."

Something that just 'clicked'

Lt. Tristan Robertson is currently serving on a navy ship off the coast of Japan and has been doing operations in the region for the past four months.

Robertson works in the operations room and is a naval warfare officer.

"I get to be the one that gets to drive the ship from point A to point B, a very fulfilling job because it does raise a lot of challenges … especially in areas like the Asia Pacific where it's very busy," he said.

Robertson was born in Yellowknife in 1986, but his family left in 1992. He says though there are still some family friends in the N.W.T., he hasn't been back since then.

Lt. Tristan Robertson is currently serving on a navy ship off the coast of Japan and has been doing operations in the region for the past four months. (Submitted by Lt. Tristan Robertson)

"I have childhood memories of the location and kind of all the wonderful winter wonderland adventures that a child remembers," he said.

Robertson says he joined the military shortly after high school. He says he wasn't sure what his career path would be, but his older brother was already enlisted and encouraged he try it out.

When Robertson eventually joined the navy, he says it "clicked" for him.

"I got to go on a whole bunch of different adventures. And it seemed like with each year that I was in the military, just reinforced my decision to join.

"It became a very exciting job ... some of the adventures that I got to partake in, I could never imagine. So it was really an exciting opportunity."

For Robertson, Remembrance Day is about taking the time to "remember and recognize and honour all those that came before me."

He says after 15 years of service, he's met a lot of veterans and heard a lot of their stories — especially during the Second World War — and the challenges they face.

"It's offered me the opportunity to be grateful for everything that they've done."

Robertson says he's also grateful his brother returned home safely after serving in Afghanistan.