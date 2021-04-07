Military conducts firearm exercise west of Yellowknife
Soldiers and signs will be posted to warn the public if they approach the area
The Canadian Armed Forces Loyal Edmonton Regiment is holding marksmanship training on the north shore of Great Slave Lake, roughly 40 kilometres west of Yellowknife.
The training starts this Friday and ends on Sunday.
There will be live-fire rifle, pistol and shotgun training.
Firing will be to the west, which is a lightly travelled, unpopulated area, a release from the armed forces states.
The public may notice increased military traffic in the region and Canadian Armed Forces personnel
carrying weapons and conducting live-fire training.
The trail leading to the location, off of Highway 3 and near the lake, will be marked with signs to warn the public of military activities in the area.
Sentries will be posted as points of contact for members of the public, the release states.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?