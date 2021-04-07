Military conducts firearm exercise west of Yellowknife

The Canadian Armed Forces Loyal Edmonton Regiment is holding marksmanship training on the north shore of Great Slave Lake, roughly 40 kilometres west of Yellowknife.

The training starts this Friday and ends on Sunday.

There will be live-fire rifle, pistol and shotgun training.

Firing will be to the west, which is a lightly travelled, unpopulated area, a release from the armed forces states.

The public may notice increased military traffic in the region and Canadian Armed Forces personnel

carrying weapons and conducting live-fire training.

The trail leading to the location, off of Highway 3 and near the lake, will be marked with signs to warn the public of military activities in the area.

Sentries will be posted as points of contact for members of the public, the release states.