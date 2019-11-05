RCMP investigating after weekend break-in at Yellowknife school

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating after Mildred Hall Elementary School was broken into over the weekend, causing thousands of dollars in damages to the school's bus and some musical instruments.

"We're pretty heartbroken," said school principal Katey Simmons.

According to Simmons, security camera footage shows four teenagers, who she believes to be around 16-years-old, breaking in through the music room window early Sunday morning.

Simmons said the suspects she saw on camera do not appear to be former students.

"They were trying to steal some guitars," she said. Security guards caught the intruders and called RCMP, Simmons said, but the group got away.

In an email to CBC, RCMP spokesperson Julie Plourde said police were called to the school around 1:15 Sunday morning, and they are investigating the incident.

Music equipment, bus damaged

The music room's window was broken, Simmons said, and $400 worth of musical instruments now have to be thrown out. The instruments were covered in shards of glass.

"We've washed things, but … they're instruments for the little kids," Simmons said. "We don't want to risk … them getting cut."

The school's upright piano also has glass in it, and Simmons said the school isn't sure how they're going to get it out, or if the piano will also need to be replaced — something that could cost thousands of dollars.

What really hurt, Simmons said, is that the school's bus was damaged.

"There was no rhyme or reason," she said. "They didn't try to steal the bus or hotwire it or anything, they were just out to do damage."

Intruders threw rocks at the bus, said principal Katey Simmons. (Submitted by Mildred Hall Elementary School)

The intruders threw rocks at the bus, Simmons said, breaking the bus' windshield and side windows.

Simmons doesn't know how much it will cost to fix their bus. The school used it to take students on field trips, or to have lessons outside the classroom, and Simmons said owning the bus was cheaper than renting one each trip.

Now the school will have to shell out around $200 for each trip until the bus is fixed, Simmons said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111.