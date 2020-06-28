Managing editor Mike Bryant stepping down after more than 20 years with Northern News Services

It's the end of an era.

After more than two decades with Northern News Services, Mike Bryant is stepping down as managing editor.

And he's leaving with an outpouring of support that has him walking away with a smile on his face.

Although he's looking forward to life beyond the past 20 years — especially having more time to hang out with his kids — he is also feeling nostalgic as he turns the page.

"You do something for a very long time and it could be easy to feel cynical about it because you're not sure if anyone cares.... I've had a great outpouring of support and well-wishers.... I'm very touched and heartened by that. It makes it all feel relevant and worthwhile."

Bryant made his mark all over the Northern News Services newsroom, a group of newspapers that serve N.W.T. and Nunavut. You might remember his opinion pieces or his days covering city hall as a reporter.

Bryant having fun with John Dunsworth and Patrick Roach of Trailer Park Boys fame, circa summer 2007. They were in Yellowknife for Folk on the Rocks. (Submitted by Mike Bryant)

To him, newspapers are a testament to history and "very vital" in the fast-paced daily news cycle.

"There's so much going on and it's happening very quickly but with the newspaper, you could take it and read some of it now, read a little bit later.... I think it's a pleasurable experience."

And of course, Bryant will be well-remembered for his "Fishin' Technician" column, taking different people out fishing and doing entertaining interviews on the water.

"I'm very serious about fishing … but at the time it always was a pretext for just getting someone interesting in the boat with me."

Mike Bryant with pike caught at Pauline Bay, East Arm on June 22. (Submitted by Mike Bryant )

And he did just that, with the likes of Governor General Adrienne Clarkson, Gord Downie and Jack Layton joining him on his boat.

"I really wanted to try and just get a slice of life and try to make it fun."

Bryant hopes that newspapers in the North "stay strong" long after he has left his imprint on the print business.

"I think the North needs them to stay strong, frankly. I think it's very important."