100s gather for Midway Lake Music Festival near Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

People travelled from across the Northwest Territories and from as far away as Bonn, Germany, to take in the Midway Music Festival held outside Fort McPherson, N.W.T., last weekend.

Visitors came from Aklavik, Whitehorse, Deline and even Fort Providence to attend the four-day, alcohol-free event.

Events included a special welcome for Elizabeth Wright, the new chief of the Teetl'it Gwich'in First Nation, and a performance by the Teetl'it Gwich'in dancers, who will be travelling to Ottawa in February to dance.