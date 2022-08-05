Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
100s gather for Midway Lake Music Festival near Fort McPherson, N.W.T.

Casey Gruben and Willie Blake share a dance at the Midway Music Festival outside of Fort McPherson, N.W.T., last weekend. (Dean Charlie)

People travelled from across the Northwest Territories and from as far away as Bonn, Germany, to take in the Midway Music Festival held outside Fort McPherson, N.W.T., last weekend. 

Visitors came from Aklavik, Whitehorse, Deline and even Fort Providence to attend the four-day, alcohol-free event.

Events included a special welcome for Elizabeth Wright, the new chief of the Teetl'it Gwich'in First Nation, and a performance by the Teetl'it Gwich'in dancers, who will be travelling to Ottawa in February to dance.

An aerial view of the Midway Lake Music Festival on Aug. 1. Tents and family cabins are scattered throughout the area. (Dean Charlie)
Jaydean Wright, Bella Kathy and Glenda Nerysoo watch the music. (Dean Charlie)
Elizabeth Wright, the new chief of the Teetl'it Gwich'in Band Council, at the Midway Lake Music Festival. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
Teetl'it Gwich'in dancers perform at Midway Lake Music Festival. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
Elizabeth Wright and husband Dennis Wright hold up a painting he and daughter Linda painted on Friday at the Midway Lake Music Festival. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
The Fort Good Hope drummers. (Dean Charlie)
Rick Charlie, Jordan Blake and Dean Charlie. (Dean Charlie)
Richard Bonnetrouge plays guitar. (Dean Charlie)
Mia and Sadie Blake share a dance, and a laugh. (Dean Charlie)
Willie Fields performs. (Dean Charlie)
Richard Gordon & Tracey Rispin take a turn on the dance floor. (Dean Charlie)
Dean Charlie, Jackson Smith and Johnny D Charlie. (Dean Charlie)
Michael Krutko and his kids travelled from Fort Providence, N.W.T., to take part in a memorial for his mother, Evelyn Krutko, held during the festival. Evelyn died in December. Michael also plays guitar for Johnny Landry, who performed at Midway Lake Music Festival. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
Joe and Elfie Boden of Bonn, Germany, take in the events. The pair had been travelling in their RV since October 2021 from Mexico. (Karli Zschogner/CBC)
