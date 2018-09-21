Ex-Hay River swim coach facing new sexual assault, sexual touching charges

A former Hay River, N.W.T., swim coach and French school board trustee, who has been convicted of sexual assault, is heading back to court.

Michael St. John is facing two new charges — one for sexual assault and another for sexual touching. The allegations date back to a period between 2010 and 2014, court records show.

St. John was convicted of sexual assault involving a minor in Hay River in 2015.

A publication ban protects the identity of the complainant in the latest case.

St. John's preliminary inquiry is set for April 2019.

With files from Kirsten Murphy