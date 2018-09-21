Skip to Main Content
Ex-Hay River swim coach facing new sexual assault, sexual touching charges
New

Ex-Hay River swim coach facing new sexual assault, sexual touching charges

Michael St. John, a former Hay River, N.W.T., swim coach and school trustee, is facing new charges of sexual assault and sexual touching dating back to 2010.

New charges against Michael St. John date back to 2010 to 2014

CBC News ·
Michael St. John leaves the Hay River courthouse after an appearance in 2014. St. John is now facing new charges of sexual assault and sexual touching, stemming back to between 2010 and 2014. (CBC)

A former Hay River, N.W.T., swim coach and French school board trustee, who has been convicted of sexual assault, is heading back to court.

Michael St. John is facing two new charges — one for sexual assault and another for sexual touching. The allegations date back to a period between 2010 and 2014, court records show.

St. John was convicted of sexual assault involving a minor in Hay River in 2015.

A publication ban protects the identity of the complainant in the latest case.

St. John's preliminary inquiry is set for April 2019.

With files from Kirsten Murphy

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us