New
Ex-Hay River swim coach facing new sexual assault, sexual touching charges
Michael St. John, a former Hay River, N.W.T., swim coach and school trustee, is facing new charges of sexual assault and sexual touching dating back to 2010.
New charges against Michael St. John date back to 2010 to 2014
A former Hay River, N.W.T., swim coach and French school board trustee, who has been convicted of sexual assault, is heading back to court.
Michael St. John is facing two new charges — one for sexual assault and another for sexual touching. The allegations date back to a period between 2010 and 2014, court records show.
St. John was convicted of sexual assault involving a minor in Hay River in 2015.
A publication ban protects the identity of the complainant in the latest case.
St. John's preliminary inquiry is set for April 2019.
With files from Kirsten Murphy