Nunavut chief public health officer isolating after COVID-19 exposure

Nunavut's Chief Public Health Officer is isolating after an exposure to COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Dr. Michael Patterson said he had been "a high-risk contact of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19."

Because Patterson was exposed on Feb. 7, he will be isolating and working from home until Feb. 17.

"I am healthy and to date have not tested positive for the virus but am doing my part to protect the health of my community, colleagues and loved ones by following the isolation rules," he said.

In Nunavut, anyone who has been in close, direct, sustained contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, within two days of them testing positive, is asked to isolate.

Contacts of contacts do not need to isolate, but should self-monitor for symptoms.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms is advised to call the territory's COVID hotline at 1-888-975-8601, or call their community health centre.