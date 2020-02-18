One of the organizers of a youth climate group in Yellowknife says it's still hoping the member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories will become a stronger leader for Indigenous rights and climate change, which she says go hand in hand.

Michael McLeod plans to vote in favour of parliamentary motion M-1, according to his constituency assistant Hayden Moher. The motion, tabled by B.C. NDP MP Peter Julian in December 2019, supports a Green New Deal, a plan that calls for ambitious government action to tackle climate change and socio-economic inequality.

McLeod declined requests for comment on his position.

The constituency assistant for N.W.T. Liberal MP Michael McLeod says McLeod will vote in favour of a motion for the federal government to create a Green New Deal. (Hilary Bird/CBC)

Zoe Guile with Our Time - Yellowknife says that while "it takes a bit of courage" for a Liberal MP to support a motion from another party, the organization is still looking for more from McLeod.

"I think when he stands up and votes in favour of this motion in Parliament and all Canadians can see it, that will be a big move," Guile said.

"Obviously we would like to see more leadership and a stronger stance from him. I think he's well intentioned and has voiced support for us, but we would like to see some more concrete actions, like making a statement in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en people and also taking a stance on the Teck Frontier mine."

Guile says speaking up about those two issues would show better leadership.

Since motion M-1 was tabled in December, Our Time - Yellowknife has been pushing for McLeod to second it.

Guile says seconding it shows "equal support" with Julian and the other MPs that have seconded it.

Motion M-1 and ultimately the Green New Deal, which has origins in the United States, still has to be debated in Parliament.