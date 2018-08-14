Burgers with a side of politics: Yellowknifers discuss concerns with MP at barbecue

Burgers and hot dogs weren't the only things sizzling at a Yellowknife barbecue with Northwest Territories MP Michael McLeod on Tuesday.

Many people gathered at the Somba K'e Civic Plaza for the free lunch, but some were more interested in discussing their political concerns.

Among them was Lois Little, president of the N.W.T. chapter of the Council of Canadians.

The council, along with 350.org, had encouraged people in an email the day prior to come out and not have lunch with McLeod in protest of the Liberal government's plans to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline.

"Don't be bought with a burger," it read. "Bring a lunch and tell your MP you want real political choice, meaningful consultation and a stop to Kinder Morgan."

Lois Little is president of the N.W.T. chapter of Council of the Canadians. Her organization is asking for meaningful consultation on the federal government's plans to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline. (Emily Blake/CBC )

Little said her organization handed out between 30 to 40 copies of an open letter to the member of Parliament at the event, calling for consultation.

"Purchasing oil infrastructure, encouraging the expansion of the tar sands in an age where climate change is upon us and commitments have been made to protect the water, honour Indigenous rights and title, makes no sense at all," said Little.

She said the money would be better spent investing in renewable energy infrastructure and called the government's plan a "flawed and corrupt decision" that was made behind closed doors.

"I can't see anyone who has children or grandchildren wanting future generations to be living the hell that climate change is bringing upon us," she said.

A large crowd waited for lunch at Somba K'e Civic Plaza on Tuesday. Some were also interested in discussing their political concerns with MP Michael McLeod. (Emily Blake/CBC )

McLeod said both people in favour of and opposed to the pipeline expansion had spoken with him at the barbecue.

He appreciates input from the council, he added, and plans to meet with them to discuss a number of issues.

"They continue to flag a lot of issues that are of concern to people in the North and to other Canadians across the country," he said.

McLeod noted the pipeline expansion project was approved subject to 157 conditions, and there are many permit requirements that still need to be met.

"It was a very intense regulatory review, probably the biggest review in our history that included a lot of Aboriginal people," he said.

He also said the government is still looking for a buyer for the pipeline, something he wants Indigenous people to be a part of.

Along with the pipeline, McLeod said other topics people discussed with him included the impending legalization of cannabis, environmental issues and housing.

Ellen Bowles, right, was at the barbecue raising awareness about the future of Canada Post. Loretta Kaminski, right, is a postal worker in the Northwest Territories. (Emily Blake/CBC )

Ellen Bowles, a member of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, was also at the barbecue raising awareness about a campaign to re-imagine the postal service as a hub for sustainable infrastructure. She was also there to tout M-166, a private member's motion calling on the government to create a postal banking system.

Bowles explained that Canada had a postal bank until 1968 which provided basic banking services to Canadians. Postal banks also exist in many other countries like France, Italy, Germany, Brazil and New Zealand.

"I think that knowing that it's coming up to a vote excites members of the community," said Bowles. "I think that there's a few that haven't heard about it but for those that are learning about it, are very much in support especially with the fees that are associated with some of the banking costs here in the Northwest Territories."

Bowles, who is from British Columbia, said she is working with postal workers in the Northwest Territories to set up a meeting with McLeod.