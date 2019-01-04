Michael McLeod named N.W.T. Liberal candidate in this fall's federal election

Liberal MP for the Northwest Territories Michael McLeod has been acclaimed as the party's candidate for the upcoming federal election, multiple sources have confirmed to CBC.

The Liberal Party will be making the announcement at a meeting in Fort Providence on Friday.

Chuck Blyth, director for the Liberal Party for the Northwest Territories, says McLeod is open, honest and good at his job.

"He's really good at opening doors and connecting people to federal programs and federal policy," he said.

This is McLeod's first term as MP. He defeated NDP incumbent Dennis Bevington in the 2015 election.

McLeod is the only Liberal nominee in this fall's election. This is because he was the only candidate to surpass the qualifications needed to be on the ballot.

In all ridings in Canada, delegates need to make at least 5,000 phone calls or knock on 3,500 doors to obtain support.

Liberals focused on 'positive politics'

McLeod and his party will be focusing on climate change, immigration and affordable housing in the North as the campaign ramps up.

"What you're going to see is us take a really positive approach," said Blyth. "We're going to be looking at continuing to help the middle class and small businesses [and] we're going to be looking at trying to improve the whole health care system and housing for the North."

Conservatives narrowing down candidates

Tim Syer is electoral district association president for the Conservative Party. He said party members haven't chosen a candidate yet, but they have begun cutting down a long list of potential candidates. They hope to have somebody to put forward by March.

The CBC tried to contact representatives for the NDP and Green Parties for comment. Neither could be reached.